Odisha initiates process to return land acquired for Vedanta University to original owners

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Odisha government on Wednesday said administrative process has been initiated for return of land acquired in Puri district for establishment of an international university by Vedanta Foundation to its rightful owners.

Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that modalities for return of land will be finalised in a couple of days. This will be followed by a government notification with necessary instruction to Puri district administration to initiate the process of de-notification which will enable the government to record the land in the name of the actual owners.

The minister said the Orissa High Court had directed for restoring the possession of acquired land to the owners on refund of money received by them as compensation in respect of their land. After refund of the compensation amount, due procedure will follow to transfer and record the land in the name of the rightful owner.

Pujari further said the government land leased out to Anil Agarwal Foundation, a subsequent avatar of Vedanta Foundation, will be taken back to government record.

“In 2006, Vedanta Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government to establish a world class multi-disciplinary university in Puri. Vedanta changed the name of the project proponent thrice even during the process of land acquisition. Initially, the name was Sterlite Foundation, before being changed to Vedanta Foundation and subsequently to Anil Agarwal Foundation,” Pujari said and added that even the Supreme Court said the change of status of the company was done with malafide intention.