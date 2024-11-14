Odisha initiates process to return land acquired for Vedanta University to original owners

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant development, the Odisha government on Wednesday said administrative process has been initiated for return of land acquired in Puri district for establishment of an international university by Vedanta Foundation to its rightful owners.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons that modalities for return of land will be finalised in a couple of days. This will be followed by a government notification with necessary instruction to Puri district administration to initiate the process of de-notification which will enable the government to record the land in the name of the actual owners.
The minister said the Orissa High Court had directed for restoring the possession of acquired land to the owners on refund of money received by them as compensation in respect of their land. After refund of the compensation amount, due procedure will follow to transfer and record the land in the name of the rightful owner.
Pujari further said the government land leased out to Anil Agarwal Foundation, a subsequent avatar of Vedanta Foundation, will be taken back to government record.
“In 2006, Vedanta Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government to establish a world class multi-disciplinary university in Puri. Vedanta changed the name of the project proponent thrice even during the process of land acquisition. Initially, the name was Sterlite Foundation, before being changed to Vedanta Foundation and subsequently to Anil Agarwal Foundation,” Pujari said and added that even the Supreme Court said the change of status of the company was done with malafide intention.
The Naveen Patnaik-led government had then decided to acquire land from 22 villages and some patches of government land. Accordingly, 4,178.84 acre of privately-owned land were acquired, out of which 3,342.53 acre were handed over to the company.
Additionally, Vedanta applied for 692.02 acre government land for lease. The government approved 509.27 acre and possession of 494.98 acre was given out of which lease deed was signed for 57.21 acre, he added.
The minister said that the matter went to the court when nine affected families moved the Orissa High Court questioning the frequent name change of the company, Vedanta’s credibility in creating a world-class institution and fairness of the acquisition process.
In 2009, the Orissa HC found irregularities in the land acquisition process and quashed the proceedings in 2010. In 2023, the High Court directed the state government to return the land to all owners, regardless of whether they had filed cases.
The Anil Agarwal Foundation challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court which while upholding the HC order castigated the state government for non-application of mind for showing undue favour to a single company and flagrant violation of the provisions of Land Acquisition Act, 1894.
Pujari said the state government will act as per the Orissa High Court order which has the stamp of approval of the apex court.