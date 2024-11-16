Odisha sees dip in night temperatures as winter sets in, IMD predicts further drop

BHUBANESWAR: Winter has begun to set in on Odisha with night temperatures registering a marked dip since Thursday and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a progressive drop in the coming days.

G Udayagiri was the coldest in the state in the last two days recording 13.4 degree C and 12 degree C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

The Twin City also witnessed a dip in mercury levels in the last two days. Bhubaneswar recorded 21.9 degree C and Cuttack 20.2 degree C on Thursday. On Friday morning, the capital city recorded 20 degree C and neighbouring Cuttack 19.2 degree C.

The IMD said the minimum temperature is expected to gradually fall by 2-4 degree C at many places in the state in the next four to five days.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “The flow of dry and cold northerly winds towards the state has strengthened leading to a drop in night temperatures. Parts of the state, especially western districts, may experience a significant dip in the mercury levels over the next four to five days.”

Mohanty said the minimum temperature had remained warmer in the initial fortnight of November as Cyclone Dana had led to incursion of sufficient moisture into the state. Absence of western disturbances was the other factor contributing to the warmer temperature.