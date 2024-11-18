CM Mohan Charan Majhi urges Singapore business leaders to explore Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged Singapore-based investors and industry leaders to strengthen strategic collaborations with Odisha which is emerging as one of the best investment destinations of India.

A high-level delegation led by Majhi, which is on a four-day official visit as part of the overseas outreach for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, invited several companies, including Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up their units in the state.

The first day of the visit by the chief minister commenced with Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule briefing the industry leaders and investors on India-Singapore business relations and investment prospects in the eastern state. It followed a series of one-to-one meetings of the chief minister with the investors.

Majhi met chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd Ravin Jhunjhunwala, who is looking forward to invest in the bio-fertilisers sector. The chief minister assured all necessary support from the state government to set up the facility in Odisha.

He also held discussion with director of Visa Group Ltd Vivek Agarwal and urged him to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in steel and ferrochrome sectors.

The delegation met group president and CEO of Sembcorp Industries Ltd Wong Kim Yin and discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha. Meetings were also held with chairman of UBCT BC Tan, founder of CT Metrix Edward Morton and founder and CEO of iHub Inc Sushant Patnaik on developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions. They were handed over an invitation for the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in January.