CM Mohan Charan Majhi urges Singapore business leaders to explore Odisha
BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday urged Singapore-based investors and industry leaders to strengthen strategic collaborations with Odisha which is emerging as one of the best investment destinations of India.
A high-level delegation led by Majhi, which is on a four-day official visit as part of the overseas outreach for the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025, invited several companies, including Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up their units in the state.
The first day of the visit by the chief minister commenced with Indian High Commissioner to Singapore Shilpak Ambule briefing the industry leaders and investors on India-Singapore business relations and investment prospects in the eastern state. It followed a series of one-to-one meetings of the chief minister with the investors.
Majhi met chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd Ravin Jhunjhunwala, who is looking forward to invest in the bio-fertilisers sector. The chief minister assured all necessary support from the state government to set up the facility in Odisha.
He also held discussion with director of Visa Group Ltd Vivek Agarwal and urged him to expand capacity, increase value-added products, and create more employment opportunities in the state in steel and ferrochrome sectors.
The delegation met group president and CEO of Sembcorp Industries Ltd Wong Kim Yin and discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha. Meetings were also held with chairman of UBCT BC Tan, founder of CT Metrix Edward Morton and founder and CEO of iHub Inc Sushant Patnaik on developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions. They were handed over an invitation for the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in January.
Stating that semiconductors and electronics manufacturing are a thrust sector for the state, the chief minister assured that the Odisha government will take all proactive measures to ensure development of a robust electronics ecosystem in the state and invited the executives to visit Odisha and explore the business opportunities in the state.
Majhi said India and Singapore share strong economic, strategic, and cultural ties, and Odisha is poised to enhance this partnership. “This is my first foreign visit as chief minister. We chose Singapore for the Odisha business meet due to its thriving industrial ecosystem and innovative practices. Singapore’s excellence in infrastructure, logistics, and urban management presents valuable lessons for our rapidly urbanising state. We are committed to extend all facilities for investors, offering opportunities in sectors like handloom, seafood, and skilled workers,” he added.
Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain said Odisha’s strategic location on India’s eastern seaboard makes it a major investment hub, particularly for green fuels and renewable energy. “The interactions provided us with valuable insights to further enhance our industrial ecosystem and attract global investments,” he said.