Three jumbos die of electrocution after walking into electric trap for boars in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: In a tragic incident, three elephants, including a calf, died of electrocution after coming into contact with an electric trap laid by poachers to catch wild boars.

The incident occurred in the Naktideul range under the Rairakhol forest division of the district during the early hours of Monday.

According to reports, the carcasses of the elephants were first discovered by villagers near Buramal forest in Naktideul around 5:30 am on Monday. Forest officials, along with the police, were alerted and rushed to the scene. Upon investigation, the electric trap was recovered. The carcasses have been seized for an autopsy.

PCCF (Wildlife) Susant Nanda termed the incident unfortunate and attributed it to negligence and lack of vigilance by forest staff. He warned that strict actions would be taken against those responsible.

Although Rairakhol DFO Arabinda Mohanty could not be reached for comment, official sources indicated that a team, including the Joint Task Force and Deputy Conservator of Forest, is currently investigating the incident. Additionally, the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) and Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF) have been directed to probe the matter.