Odisha districts struggle with high UDID card application backlog

BHUBANESWAR: Ten districts in the state have the highest number of applications pending when it comes to generating unique disability identity (UDID) card for persons with disabilities (PwDs).

The districts are Cuttack, Balasore, Bhadrak, Balangir, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Keonjhar, Nayagarh, Nuapada and Rayagada. Around 1.33 lakh applications are pending across the state and the majority are from these districts.

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment’s department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities is implementing the ‘Unique ID for Persons with Disabilities’ project to create a national database for PwDs and issue UDID card to each person with disabilities.

The card delivers government benefits and travel concessions, to the person with disabilities. Disability certificates issued only through UDID portal by competent medical authorities are accepted throughout the state. Disability certificates issued in favour of PwDs in manual mode are no longer accepted.

According to reports of the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department, out of 11,90,223 registered UDID applications, 7,16,205 cards have been generated to date. At least 1,33,935 applications are pending for the generation of these cards.