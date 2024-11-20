Odisha is ready to lead India’s growth story: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday made a strong pitch for Odisha as India’s premier investment destination and urged Singapore-based business houses to invest in the state.

Addressing a gathering of business leaders at his first investment roadshow in Singapore, he presented Odisha as a land of opportunities and said, the state’s focus on sustainable development, industry-ready infrastructure, and ease of doing business makes it the best investment destination in the country.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Purvodaya Mission, we are focused on revitalising eastern India. With its rich resources, world-class infrastructure and skilled workforce, Odisha is ready to lead India’s growth story,” he said and invited them to attend Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025.

Majhi assured investors of government support through streamlined processes, incentives and fast-track approvals to ensure a smooth journey from concept to implementation. “Over the past three days, we have engaged with industry leaders, visited advanced ports and industrial complexes, and gained valuable insights to enhance Odisha’s development,” he said.

The roadshow marked the beginning of the state’s global outreach under Majhi’s leadership. Accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, the CM engaged in high-level G2G discussions with Singapore’s Minister of Transport Chee Hong Tat on Odisha’s goal of developing integrated multimodal logistics solutions, drawing inspiration from the latter’s advanced transportation systems as well as digital freight management and coastal shipping.