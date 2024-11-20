Vigilance arrests Odisha sub-collector, OSPHWC DGM

BHUBANESWAR: The state Vigilance on Tuesday arrested two government officials including Kamakhyanagar sub-collector Narayan Chandra Nayak for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Vigilance officials said the Kamakhyanagar sub-collector was arrested in the DA case after he was found in possession of assets to the tune of 130 per cent of his known sources of income.

The assets of the OAS officer included two triple-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak, one double-storey building in Bhadrak, 14 high-value plots, Rs 37.5 lakh deposit, Rs 1.48 lakh in cash, 366 gram gold and other household articles worth Rs 15.5 lakh.

The deputy general manager (civil) of Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC) Subash Chandra Panda was found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 303 per cent of his known sources of income.

The assets of the officer posted at Berhampur division included two multi-storey buildings in Bhubaneswar, payment of Rs 66 lakh to a realtor to purchase a 4BHK flat at Kalinganagar, 870 gram gold, five high-value plots, deposits of over Rs 1.84 crore and Rs 13.47 lakh in cash. Investigation in both the cases is in progress, the officials said.