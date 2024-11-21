8.76L workers in Odisha delisted from MGNREGA in April-Sep period: Report

BHUBANESWAR: Between April and September this year, Odisha saw deletion of 8.76 lakh workers from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Implementation of the Aadhaar-based payment system (ABPS) is stated to be a significant factor behind this, a report released by LibTech India says.

Employment generation too plummeted across all districts in the period compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the report ‘MGNREGA in Odisha: A Mid-year Analysis of Challenges and Opportunities’ added.

The number of registered workers in the state from April to September was 95 lakh. In the first six months, an average 8.7 lakh workers were removed from MGNREGA rolls. This placed Odisha as one of the top-three states in the country with the highest net deletions in the six-month period. During the same time, 1.3 lakh new workers were added but these additions were outpaced by 10.1 lakh deletions.

The report attributed the deletions to the Ministry of Rural Development’s push for ABPS which led to exclusion of many genuine workers. Field investigations in many districts like Koraput and Balangir revealed numerous cases where eligible workers were mistakenly deleted due to administrative lapses or technical mismatches.