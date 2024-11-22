Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi winds up Singapore trip with ‘major’ interest

BHUBANESWAR : Five Singapore-based global majors have evinced interest to either invest or collaborate in setting up their units in green energy, textiles and apparels, ship recycling and container manufacturing, semiconductor and petrochemicals sectors in Odisha.

Official sources said heavyweights like Linde, Sembcorp, MAS Holdings, Vopak, and AP Moller Maersk have expressed keen interest in exploring the opportunities in Odisha and discussions on this front are at a very advanced stage.

A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of meetings with potential investors and industry leaders of Singapore during their four-day visit to the island nation. Majhi and his team returned on Thursday.

Official sources said, that while Linde and Sembcorp are ready to explore green hydrogen and renewable energy opportunities, the delegation is expecting positive outcomes from the discussion with MAS Holdings on setting up an apparel production unit in the state. Similarly, logistics giants Vopak and Maersk have evinced interest in ship-recycling and container manufacturing projects.

“Two rounds of talks have taken place with the promoters and senior executives of these companies during the Singapore visit. The state government is hopeful of their investment plans, which will be announced during the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 in January,” the sources told The New Indian Express.

Discussions have also been held with semiconductor manufacturing companies, including PEP Innovation Private Ltd and global urban and infrastructure consultancy company Surbana Jurong for strengthening electronics and semiconductor infrastructure and port-led industrial development respectively.