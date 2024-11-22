Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi winds up Singapore trip with ‘major’ interest

BHUBANESWAR : Five Singapore-based global majors have evinced interest to either invest or collaborate in setting up their units in green energy, textiles and apparels, ship recycling and container manufacturing, semiconductor and petrochemicals sectors in Odisha.
Official sources said heavyweights like Linde, Sembcorp, MAS Holdings, Vopak, and AP Moller Maersk have expressed keen interest in exploring the opportunities in Odisha and discussions on this front are at a very advanced stage.
A high-level delegation led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a series of meetings with potential investors and industry leaders of Singapore during their four-day visit to the island nation. Majhi and his team returned on Thursday.
Official sources said, that while Linde and Sembcorp are ready to explore green hydrogen and renewable energy opportunities, the delegation is expecting positive outcomes from the discussion with MAS Holdings on setting up an apparel production unit in the state. Similarly, logistics giants Vopak and Maersk have evinced interest in ship-recycling and container manufacturing projects.
“Two rounds of talks have taken place with the promoters and senior executives of these companies during the Singapore visit. The state government is hopeful of their investment plans, which will be announced during the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 in January,” the sources told The New Indian Express.
Discussions have also been held with semiconductor manufacturing companies, including PEP Innovation Private Ltd and global urban and infrastructure consultancy company Surbana Jurong for strengthening electronics and semiconductor infrastructure and port-led industrial development respectively.
Majhi’s roadshow had over 400 participants
The state government will soon embark on a series of transformative initiatives - from setting up a green shipping corridor and container terminals across all upcoming ports to expanding air connectivity and increasing the frequency of flights with ASEAN countries - to facilitate speedy grounding of the investment plans.
A technical agreement will be signed with Surbana Jurong to develop the petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals investment region (PCPIR) at Paradip in line with Jurong Complex. Ship recycling, container manufacturing and multi-modal logistics hubs will also be prioritised.
Plans are also afoot for phase-II development of World Skills Centre with the addition of new courses in emerging technology like AI, ML, AR and VR and additive manufacturing along with the capacity augmentation of 200-acre semiconductor park based on the Singapore and Malaysia models. The upcoming Bhubaneswar exhibition centre will be developed as an integrated MICE (meeting, incentive, conference and event) zone.
The first overseas investors’ roadshow attracted over 400 participants from diverse sectors. Companies from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Japan actively participated in the discussions.
“Our Singapore visit has been highly productive, offering valuable insights and fostering partnerships across key sectors,” Majhi said after reaching New Delhi.