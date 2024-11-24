RSP’s IG Park zoo gets two leopards

ROURKELA: The zoo of Rourkela Steel Plant’s Indira Gandhi Park received two new residents, a male and a female leopard.

The magnificent big cats were relocated from Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park in Pune, Maharashtra, under a Central Zoo Authority-approved exchange program on November 21. RSP sources informed in exchange for the leopards, the IG Park zoo sent a male and three female four-horned antelopes.

The leopards were transported over 1,700 km in a specially equipped truck to ensure their safety and comfort during the journey. The male leopard is around eight years old, while the female is seven. Both animals are fitted with transponders for identification and monitoring.

The leopards have been placed in quarantine for a 21-day observation period. Sources said the leopards are adjusting well to their new environment.

The IG Park zoo has a diverse range of 251 animals and birds, including the recent addition of two bears and a Nilgai. Known for its successful breeding programmes, the zoo actively participates in animal exchanges to enrich its bio-diversity and provide new attractions for visitors.

Sources said RSP director-in-charge Atanu Bhowmick was instrumental in executing the exchange programme and implementation of a series of other initiatives including renovation of a musical fountain and launch of the exciting laser show at IG Park.