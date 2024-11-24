Students come up with Odisha’s first indigenously-designed electric car

CUTTACK: Odisha can now boast of having its first indigenously-designed electric car, thanks to the mechanical engineering students of Bhubanananda Odisha School of Engineering (BOSE).

Named ‘BOSE 100’, the car has been conceptualised, designed and manufactured from scratch in-house by students and faculty members of the mechanical department of BOSE, which includes fabrication of the chassis to assembling of the body parts besides selection of the electric powertrains.

A two-seater front-wheel drive car, it took around six months for the students to ideate and manufacture the vehicle. The test drive was conducted from BOSE to Trisulia to Khurda and back recently.

Labelling the vehicle as a tribute to 100 years of the institute’s legacy, principal Hrusikesh Mohanty said, “At the heart of BOSE 100 lies a 60 volt electric system powered by a 2 KW Brush Less DC (BLDC) motor which draws energy from a 102 ampere per hour (Ah) lithium battery. This configuration delivers a commendable range of 100 km on a single charge, proving that efficiency and sustainability can be achieved even with limited resources.”

What makes the vehicle cost-effective is that its essential components such as suspension and steering system have been optimally chosen from original equipment manufacturing (OEM) spare parts which are readily available in the market, added Mohanty.

Speaking on the journey from ideation to creation, students said the project was a harmonious blend of theory and practical. “Guided by our mentors, we undertook the challenging task of fabricating every aspect of the car, from welding the chassis to fitting the suspension and ensuring precise alignments,” said a student, who is part of the project.

“This project is a celebration of BOSE’s 100 years of excellence, the oldest technical college of Odisha. Hence, the model has aptly been named as BOSE 100,” the students said.