Minister warns action over delay in NH stretch repair at Dwarsuni ghat

BARIPADA: Housing and Urban Development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday expressed discontentment over the inordinate delay in repair of the NH-49 stretch at Dwarsuni ghat in Bangiriposi block of Mayurbhanj district.

The minister visited the spot to take stock of the NH stretch and was informed that the construction agency tasked with repairing and widening the road is yet to complete the project despite starting work last year.

Mahapatra immediately contacted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities and expressed displeasure over the delay. He warned of taking action against the authorities concerned if the repair work was not completed soon.

“I will inform the matter to minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and urge him to take necessary action against the officers responsible for the delay,” he said.

The minister further said the state now has a double-engine government which is committed to ensuring timely completion of projects. Mahapatra was accompanied by Mayurbhanj collector Hema Kanta Say and SP Varun Guntupalli.

In absence of any repair work, the NH stretch at Dwarsuni ghat has virtually turned into a death trap for commuters. Earlier, local outfits had staged protest and even observed Bangiriposi bandh demanding immediate repair of the road, deployment of traffic personnel and installation of street lights to prevent frequent accidents.

Following the protests, the then Mayubhanj collector Ashish Thakare intervened in the matter and tender for widening and repair of the NH stretch was floated. Subsequently, a construction agency was assigned the work. However, the repair work is yet to be completed.