IT Department raids Odisha mining firms over Rs 100 crore scam

BHUBANESWAR: The Income Tax (IT) Department on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across India in connection with an alleged ₹100 crore scam involving two Odisha-based iron ore mining companies.

Sources within the IT Department confirmed that the raids targeted properties linked to MGM Minerals Limited and M/s SN Mohanty in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Joda, Kolkata, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

The investigation stems from findings in the 2022 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, which exposed discrepancies in the operations of at least 25 iron ore mining companies. Scrutiny of the report revealed MGM and SN Mohanty as the primary beneficiaries of the alleged scam.

According to IT Department sources, the firms reportedly misrepresented the quality of iron ore and deliberately underestimated its grade. This manipulation allowed the companies to pay lower royalty rates, resulting in significant revenue losses for the Odisha government.