Odisha police to destroy ganja crop in 15K acre by March: DGP

BHUBANESWAR : In a bid to dismantle the ganja production and supply network in the state, Odisha Police has launched an intensified drive to destroy hemp cultivation across districts.

The special crackdown will continue throughout the harvest season up to March next year, DGP YB Khurania said on Monday.

The enforcement started on November 1 and in the last 24 days, more than 28 lakh cannabis plants spread over 2,375 acre of land have been destroyed, he said.

In recent years, Kandhamal, Boudh, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and other neighbouring districts have turned into hubs of illicit ganja cultivation. Odisha has also become a major supplier of contraband to other parts of the country.

“The drive was launched to hit the roots of ganja trade and eliminate the production and supply chain. Our efforts will be to destroy ganja cultivation on at least 15,000 acre by March,” said Khurania.

Last year, police had destroyed cannabis cultivation over 10,500 acre. The DGP pointed out that the naxal outfit CPI (Maoist) had encouraged cannabis cultivation in Malkangiri and Koraput districts of the state to generate funds. The cultivation had later spread to other hilly areas in the neighbouring districts. However, ganja is now mostly grown in Kandhamal and Boudh and the most number of plants have been destroyed in these two districts since November 1, said Khurania.