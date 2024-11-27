Women can apply for Subhadra till March 7 next year: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Women eligible to get assistance under the Odisha government’s flagship Subhadra Yojana can submit their applications till March 7 for the first installment of Rs 5,000 in this financial year.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday said the last date to apply for the first installment of the assistance has been fixed for March 7, 2025, as the state government will release the second installment on March 8, the International Women’s Day.

“Registration under the scheme is a continuous process. Women who attain 21 years of age by March 7 can apply for assistance in 2024-25. Those who will attain the age after that will be considered for the next financial year,” she clarified.

Over 80.45 lakh women beneficiaries have received financial assistance so far and the process is on to cover 23.5 lakh more applicants in this fiscal.

Responding to the long queues of applicants in front of banks in Gajapati district, the minister urged the beneficiaries not to panic and rush to banks or Aadhaar centres. Bank mitras and other government employees tasked for physical verification of applicants will soon visit them and resolve the issues that have been depriving them of getting assistance under the scheme, she said. Parida also assured that the eligible women, who are residing in difficult terrains and are deprived of the benefits due to compliance issues, will get the assistance in next phase.

Many tribal women in districts like Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Koraput and Rayagada have not yet received the first installment even after more than two months of their application.