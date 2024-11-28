Crew of vessel docked at Paradip port on strike in Odisha

PARADIP: At least 21 crew members of vessel MV Debi, detained at Paradip port for the last one year following seizure of cocaine worth Rs 220 crore from it, are on a strike and have refused to cooperate with authorities concerned.

The crew members are protesting their prolonged confinement, non-payment of salaries, and denial to release the vessel from the multi-purpose berth of the port.

Sources said after the seizure of 22 kg of cocaine valued at Rs 220 crore, the Customs Department detained the Panama-registered MV Debi and its 21 crew members. The crew has been confined to the vessel for the last one year. Delay in payment of their salaries due to delay in selling the vessel despite an order of the Orissa High Court has added to the crew’s woes.

The crew’s agitation has hit maintenance of the vessel. The crew alleged their prolonged confinement is causing them immense psychological and financial strain. A senior official from the Immigration department confirmed the crew’s strike, adding the vessel had docked for essential supplies. Being in Customs custody, the vessel and its crew are not allowed to leave the dock without clearance. Necessary formalities, including passes from the Customs department, are required for any movement.

However, PPA officials said they were unaware of the incident. Superintendent of Customs S Samal, was unavailable for his comment on the issue.