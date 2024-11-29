21 schemes of previous BJD govt renamed, seven new ones launched: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the BJP government in the state has renamed 21 schemes launched by the previous BJD regime and launched seven new schemes.

In a written reply to the question from Tusharkanti Behera (BJD) in the Assembly, the CM said the government has not decided to stop any scheme started by the previous government.

Majhi said the KALIA scheme launched for the welfare of farmers has been re-branded as CM-KISAN Yojana while Ama Odisha Nabin Odisha has been re-launched as Viksit Gaon Viksit Odisha Yojana. The state government has also renamed LAccMI, the rural bus service scheme, as Gramanchal Paribahan scheme. The ‘Mo School Abhiyaan’ and ‘Mo College Abhiyaan’ schemes are now called ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’ and ‘Ama Gaurav Ama College’. From the annexure released along with the reply, it has come to light that eight schemes named after former CM Biju Patnaik have been renamed.

The renamed schemes are Gopabandhu Jana Arogya Yojana (Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana), Antyodaya Gruha Yojana (Biju Pucca Ghar), Setu Bandhan Yojana (Biju Setu), Godabarisha Vidyarthi Protsahana Yojana (Biju Yuva Shasaktikaran), Odisha Saharanchala Vidyutikarana Yojana (Biju Saharanchal Vidyutikaran), KBK Bikas Yojana (Biju KBK), Kandhamal O Gajapati Bikash Yojana (Biju Kandhamal O Gajapati) and Yashoda Yojana (Biju Sishu Suraksha).

The seven schemes launched by the government are Subhadra Yojana, Godabarisha Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya, Corpus Fund for Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Samrudha Krushaka Yojana, Madho Singh Haath Kharch, Odia Asmita Corpus Fund and Establishment of Paediatric Cancer Facilities.