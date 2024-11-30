Rourkela police drive to bring fugitives to task

ROURKELA: In a first, Rourkela police have embarked on a week-long drive for mass proclamation of fugitives.

The fugitives have been warned that their movable and immovable properties will be confiscated if they fail to appear before court on time. The drive initiated in the backdrop of sharp criticism of police over collapsing law and order situation was launched on Thursday and envisages to complete the court ordered proclamation process against 291 fugitives by December end.

The move seeks to send a stern message to criminals and anti-social elements on consequences for breaking laws and also simultaneously execute pending non-bailable warrants (NBWs). Sources said officers of respective police stations armed with proclamation orders and accompanied by witnesses and band troupes have been visiting the absconding criminals.

After public announcements notices are being pasted informing the offenders to appear before court on specified time or else their movable and immovable assets would be confiscated. For execution of pending NBWs against 291 absconders proclamation orders have been obtained from the courts of the Panposh and Bonai sub-divisional judicial magistrates (SDJMs) under sections 84 and 85 of the Bharatiya Nyay Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani said a large number of fugitives have been escaping law and also not facing trials. He said the target is to complete the legal process of proclamation against these warrantees by December end. The SP hoped most of the fugitives would appear in court after the notices.

It is learnt, 22 police stations under Rourkela Police District have initiated the drive.