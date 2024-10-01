Critically-ill man carried in sling to ambulance by family

MALKANGIRI: Despite the claims of the Centre and state government, poor communication in rural areas of Malkangiri district remains a cause of concern for locals.

In yet another instance that brought to fore the apathy of the administration towards those residing in remote areas of the district, a 50-year-old critically-ill man was carried in a sling by his family to a spot from where an 108 ambulance took him to hospital.

Sources said the family of Dama Pujari carried him in a sling as the 108 ambulance could not reach Rathaguda village in Nuagada panchayat of Chitrakonda block.

Sources said a PMGSY road from Sariapali in Nilakamberu to RSC-10 village in Nuagada panchayat has been constructed through a hill. But a bridge on a stream connecting the two panchayats is yet to be constructed.

The villagers, in the absence of the bridge, have no option but to cross the stream on foot.