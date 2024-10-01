Encroachments at Khandagiri caves cannot be tolerated: HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday directed personal appearance of collector Khurda, DCP Bhubaneswar and superintending archaeologist, ASI (Bhubaneswar Circle) in connection with encroachments around Khandagiri caves in the state capital.

The division bench of Chief Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Justice Savitri Ratho said, “The unauthorised encroachments in and around the Khandagiri caves, which are of immense historical and archaeological importance, is a matter of serious concern that requires immediate attention before the situation worsens further.”

The bench directed the district and ASI officials to present their plans for removal of encroachments from the protected site. “The court expects them to hold a meeting to chalk out a plan to assist the court before they appear on October 8,” the bench said.

Shree Khandagiri Udaygiri Digambara Jain Siddha Khetra, a Cuttack-based organisation, had filed the PIL seeking judicial intervention against the unauthorised encroachments at the protected site.

Earlier on September 18, the court had appointed additional government advocates Lalatendu Samantaray and Suman Pattnaik as “officers of the court” to inspect the site on September 22.