Majhi government puts District Mineral Foundations under scanner

BHUBANESWAR : With the BJP government beginning to settle in, the much-anticipated crackdown on the functioning of District Mineral Foundations (DMFs) and alleged large-scale irregularities seems to be on the anvil.

The state government has decided to evaluate functioning of DMFs and implementation of projects taken up with their funds in mining districts. Rampant corruption in DMF management, misutilisation and misappropriation of funds was a major poll issue for the BJP. With Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, a long-time crusader against such irregularities, at the helm, the DMFs had to come under scanner.

So far Rs 28,220 crore, including Rs 21,810 crore in respect of major minerals, has been collected under DMF from Odisha, which is the highest in the country. Districts of Angul, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Koraput, Rayagada and Mayurbhanj have made maximum contribution to the DMF.

Sources said the Planning and Convergence department has decided to take up the projects implemented in Angul, Jajpur and Jharsuguda districts for evaluation in the first phase. As many as 13,244 projects have been taken up under DMF in the three districts by March this year.

“The evaluation will focus on implementation issues and impact on high priority and other activities in both directly affected and indirectly affected villages.