Tension at OSSSC exam centre over ‘irregularities’

BHUBANESWAR : Ruckus prevailed outside a cyber cafe, identified as an examination centre of Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), at Nayapalli here on Monday after candidates alleged irregularities in conduct of the exam to the posts of revenue inspector (RIs), ARI, Amin, ICDS supervisors and statistical field surveyors.

Hundreds of candidates, who had gathered at the cyber cafe to appear for the examination in the third slot, alleged that the test was delayed by several hours and there was no security at the centre.

Nearly five lakh candidates from across the state are taking the exam which began on September 20 and will continue till October 8. The computer-based test (CBT) is being carried out in three slots every day - 9.30 am to 11 am, 12.30 pm to 2 pm and 3.30 pm to 5 pm. A private agency has been roped in to select the examination centres and conduct the test.

On the day, when the third slot candidates arrived at the examination centre at their reporting time of 1.30 pm, they were reportedly told that exam of the previous slots had started late due to server issues as a result of which their test would start after 5 pm.

“The third party agency selected to conduct the examination was earlier blacklisted and its employees arrested by CBI for paper leak in New Delhi in 2018. Here, it chose a cyber cafe as an examination centre where there is neither proper security nor internet connection,” alleged Ramakrushna Sethi, a candidate.