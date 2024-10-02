Crops survive extreme rain scare in Sundargarh, Odisha

ROURKELA: Non-paddy crops have survived the scare of surplus rain in major parts of the rain-fed Sundargarh and the district is close to achieving its crop sowing target over 1.18 lakh hectare (ha).

In contrast, after deficit rainfall in June and July delayed paddy farming activities, the heavy showers in August helped achieve the paddy coverage target of 1.94 lakh ha and standing crops across the district are in good condition.

Unlike paddy, non-paddy crops can manage with less water but any accumulation for longer period are considered detrimental for the plants.

Despite a delayed arrival of monsoon and deficit rain in June and July, the district received handsome rainfall of 470 mm in August against the month’s normal rainfall of 357 mm. By August 15, at least 17 blocks had received surplus rain while eight recorded above 500 mm. In September too, when the monsoon weakens, at least five blocks got surplus rainfall.

Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) Harihar Nayak said non-paddy crop cultivation starts from August in Sundargarh but due to low-pressure induced heavy rains, farmers planned sowing to avoid exposure to excessive water.

Non-paddy crops get cultivated on high lands of Sundargarh and the land pattern is a blessing for the farmers. In the event of heavy showers, farmers with little efforts can drain out excessive water to protect standing non-paddy crops.

The CDAO said coverage target of 1.18 lakh ha is nearing target and crops like moong and biri sown during June and July are in pod formation to harvesting stages, while in most of the areas groundnut is in maturity stage.

Vegetable crops sown at different points of time are getting harvested at some places. Other non-paddy crops sown late are in vegetative condition and overall condition of non-paddy crops is very good, he said.

For 2024 kharif season, cultivation target for non-paddy crops was around 1.18 lakh ha including maize over 12,600 ha, millets over 12,440 ha, pulses over 36,800 ha, oil seeds over 14,600 ha, vegetables over 35,800 ha and spices over 5,250 ha.