Odisha to host high-profile events in Delhi ahead of Make-in-Odisha 2025 conclave

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will host two high-profile events at New Delhi on Thursday as part of the curtain-raiser for the fourth edition of Make-in-Odisha conclave ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to address ambassadors of more than 10 countries in the first event where Odisha’s vibrant industrial ecosystem and emerging investment opportunities will be showcased to the global audience.

The chief minister will chair the meeting to be attended by ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from different countries. Majhi will invite global stakeholders to participate in Utkarsh Odisha to be held on January 28 and 29 in Bhubaneswar.

In the afternoon, G2B meetings of the CM with prominent industry leaders and representatives from various sectoral associations have been planned. It will be followed by a curtain-raiser for the conclave where the state government will unveil the detailed programme of the summit.

The state will also host an interactive session with the CM and a roadshow for business leaders and industrialists from the Delhi NCR region in the evening. The roadshow will showcase the industrial ecosystem of Odisha, its robust infrastructure and opportunities for collaboration in sectors such as IT & ITeS, textiles, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and electronics manufacturing.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Jual Oram and Ashwini Vaishnaw are slated to attend the events. Business leaders and investors from across sectors have been invited to explore how Odisha can serve as a key destination for their plans.

The CM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including minister for Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and principal secretary Hemant Sharma. The Industries minister said the ambassadors’ meet and interactive session are crucial platforms to extend Odisha’s message of growth, partnership, and opportunity to both global and domestic investors.