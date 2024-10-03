CM Majhi clears air over merger of Saraikela-Kharasuan with Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday clarified that he has never spoken about the merger of Saraikela-Kharasuan, a predominately Odia speaking region in Jharkhand, with Odisha.

The clarification of the CM came after reports were published in news portals and social media about his statement about the merger of Odia speaking tracts of the neighbouring state with Odisha.

Taking to his X handle, the CM said, “I assure you that I have not made any such statement. All Odia brothers and sisters residing in Jharkhand are proud of their Jharkhandi identity. I pray Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath for the development and prosperity of Jharkhand.”

Majhi further said BJP has created Jharkhand as a separate state. All-round development of Jharkhand is only possible during BJP rule. He greeted the people of the neighbouring state ahead of Durga Puja and Navaratri festival.

The CM was on a two-day tour to Jharkhand from Monday to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Assembly election in the state next month. Majhi had expressed concern over the plight of 40 lakh Odia speaking people in Jharkhand and the alleged attempt made by JMM government to ‘finish’ Odia language and culture.

During his meeting with the people of Odia society there, Majhi assured all possible assistance to run Odia medium schools in Jharkhand by doubling the honorarium of teachers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000.