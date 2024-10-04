Cuttack won't welcome Durga Puja with its glittering arch at Badambadi this year

CUTTACK: This year, pandal hoppers will not get a chance to behold the sight of Badambadi’s trademark welcome arch, one of the major attractions of Durga Puja in the millennium city.

Constructed by Shankarpur-Badambadi puja committee during Dussehra every year, the prominent and attractive theme-based arch is considered a symbol of Durga Puja tradition for residents of Cuttack. But it will be missing this year.

Joint secretary of Shankarpur-Badambadi puja committee Krushna Chandra Parida said, “Acting on the direction of Orissa High Court, the administration demolished our pandal at Badambadi square about a month back. Demolition of the puja mandap has broken our heart and mind. We are no more interested to erect the welcome arch.”

Parida, however, said all rituals and puja of the Hara-Parbati idol, which commenced from 1965, will be performed as usual. The Cuttack Sadar tehsildar has temporarily allotted a piece of land near Tarini temple, around 100 metre away from the old pandal, to Shankarpur-Badambadi committee to perform the puja. While a makeshift mandap is being constructed on the land with bamboos and wooden planks, artisans of Shilipi Kumbhar Sahi are constructing a 14 feet high idol of Hara-Parbati.

Parida said there will be no gate, melody programme and light decoration. “We will observe the puja in a simple manner. Though a silver backdrop made of four quintal pure silver was constructed by the puja committee in 2003, it will not be used due to lack of proper arrangements at the makeshift mandap. Instead, we will use Jari Medha this year.”

The committee has estimated a budget of Rs 15 lakh for the puja. Around 12 quintal of laddu bhog will be prepared and distributed among the locals. Besides, a band party of Andhra Pradesh has been hired for holding procession during the immersion ceremony.

Parida said, “We will appeal to the administration for permanent allotment of 1,500 to 1,600 sq ft land where we can construct a permanent puja pandal. After the pandal is completed, we will resume the tradition of constructing the welcome arch and start using the Chandi Medha.”