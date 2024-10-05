AI-enabled surveillance in Satkosia, Debrigarh soon

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the successful use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in safeguarding the Similipal tiger reserve (TR), the Forest department has decided to use the advanced surveillance system in Satkosia and Debrigarh sanctuaries from this year for effective wildlife management in the two protected areas.

The move assumes significance in wake of the state government’s efforts to resume tiger relocation programme in Satkosia tiger reserve and introduce three big-cats - one male and two females - from Central India landscape to Debrigarh and develop it into a TR, for which it has already received in-principle approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

Sources said the department is set to deploy five AI-enabled camera towers in both Satkosia and Debrigarh sanctuaries this year. Forest authorities said these sanctuaries, known for their vast and rich biodiversity, continue to face constant threats from wildfire and other environmental challenges. However, introduction of advanced camera towers may prove to be a significant step toward preserving these vital ecosystems.

Equipped with state-of-the-art AI technology, the towers will continuously monitor vast areas, quickly detecting signs of fire, unauthorised human activities and wildlife movements. The real-time monitoring capability will also allow for faster response time, minimising the damage caused by fires and other threats.

Additionally, the data collected by these towers will provide valuable insights into patterns and behaviours of animals in the sanctuaries, thereby aiding in development of more effective conservation strategies.

In Similipal, AI-integrated cameras and the towers have detected trespassing at least four times, resulting in tracking and arrest of around 14 persons and recovery of a huge cache of wildlife items and incriminating materials.

Angul RCCF and Satkosia field director Sudhansu Sekhar Khora said like Similipal, the move will help in strengthening protection and management of the wildlife habitat as the advanced technology provides scope for intense surveillance and easy detection of trespassing.