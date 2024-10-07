Dubai Miracle Garden on show at Odisha's Damana

BHUBANESWAR: As Durga Puja preparations in the capital city enter the last leg, a group of artisans are busy giving shape to a massive pandal inspired by the ‘Miracle Garden’ of Dubai, at Damana here.

Organisers of the Damana Gopinath Jew Durga Puja Committee said the structure will be a fusion of creative art, nature, and tradition.

A team of 22 expert artisans from West Bengal is working on the structure, which will be 70 feet tall and 110 feet wide.

“Over three quintal artificial flowers along with huge quantity of artificial leaves and grass sheets are being used to create the pandal to make it look similar to arch of the world-famous floral garden,” they said.

Founder president of the committee Nishakar Sahoo said, of the total budget for conducting the puja, almost half is being spent in building the structure. “Around Rs 22 lakh is being spent to create this entrance, which has been in the works for the last two months. The structure, designed to captivate visitors with vibrant displays of colorful flowers and other decorations will be ready in a couple of days,” Sahoo said.

Committee members said apart from the pandal, the idol of Goddess Durga will be 14 feet tall. Around 200 volunteers will help the police and civic administration in ensuring smooth celebration of the festival this year. They will facilitate darshan for differently-abled persons and senior citizens.

Special rituals at the pandal will begin on Sasthi, the sixth day of Durga Puja. Prasad will be prepared for around 600 devotees on Saptami, while 21 girls will be worshipped on Navami. Cultural programmes will be held every evening while a ‘Meena Bazaar’ will add to the festive vibe.

Sahoo said that last year, the committee had bagged first prize from the Commissionerate Police for its overall puja organisation and the creative attempt. The committee has been organising the puja for the last 13 years and has emerged a major attraction in the city.