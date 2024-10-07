Odisha has potential to be defence manufacturing hub: Experts

BHUBANESWAR: With India moving towards self-reliance in production of equipment and components for use of the armed forces, Odisha has a tremendous opportunity to emerge as a defence manufacturing hub, defence experts said on Saturday.

Speaking at a conclave organised at SOA University here, former vice chief of army staff Lt General Chandi Prasad Mohanty said Odisha has several defence installations, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at Sunabeda, ordnance factory in Balangir, Integrated Test Range at Chandipur and Air Defence College at Gopalpur.

“The state has enormous amount of mineral wealth, 480-km long coastline, road network and a huge number of trained workforce. Every ingredient required for a defence manufacturing corridor is available here,” he said.

Mohanty said the magnitude of defence manufacturing can be imagined from the fact that a single aircraft carrier costs Rs 23,000 crore, which is double the amount of the annual budget of a state like Sikkim. While an Arjun tank costs Rs 75 crore, for a combat helicopter, it’s Rs 110 crore, he said.

Director general of Electronics and Communication Systems (ECS) of DRDO BK Das said India is now a giant-killer in indigenous missile technology and the feat has been achieved through years of consistent efforts.

“When Trishul missile, with a range of 10 km, was being developed by DRDO, some components had to be imported from the USA and Israel. India decided to manufacture the same indigenously and achieved great success as the supplies stopped. We developed Agni missile with a range of 5,000 km and all the components used in it were developed at home. Every equipment and component used in radar and telemetry systems are manufactured in India,” he said.

Co-chairman of Odisha Corporate Foundation (OCF) Brig LC Patnaik said India needs to be strong in defence to become a major global power and the scope for manufacturing is immense. Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sarangi, chairman of OCF Maj Gen Ramesh Chandra Padhi and air marshal DK Patnaik also spoke.