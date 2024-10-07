Odisha man commits suicide after killing girlfriend

KEONJHAR: Two days after a 20-year-old woman was found beheaded in her Keonjhar town house, police on Sunday said she was killed by her boyfriend who, allegedly, died by suicide hours later by throwing himself under a train in Jharsuguda.

Keonjhar SP Kushalkar Nitin Dagudu told mediapersons that the dismembered body of 24-year-old Ajay Sahu was recovered from a railway track near Jharsuguda station. He was the key suspect in the murder of 20-year-old Manorama Behera in Keonjhar.

Police said Ajay belonged to Dalang village in Banta police limits of Bhadrak district and had been living at his relatives’ place in Keonjhar after quitting his job in Angul. He was reportedly in a relationship with Manorama for the last four years. However, the couple strained their relationship as the latter’s marriage was fixed elsewhere.

Police suspect on the day of the incident, Ajay likely found Manorama and the other man together and in a fit of rage, killed her. “The deceased was allegedly in acute mental stress after killing the woman and hence took the extreme step. Postmortem reports of both Ajay and Manorama are awaited,” the SP informed.

Manorama was murdered while she was alone at home on October 4. When her parents returned for lunch, they found the house locked. When there was no response, they broke the door open to find Manorama in a pool of blood.

Examination of CCTV footage revealed Ajay committed the crime after which he fled in an auto-rickshaw. Further details came to the fore after an examination of Ajay’s call records, the SP said.