Odisha: Private bus owners to observe 24-hour bandh to protest LAccMI service

JEYPORE/BHAWANIPATNA: Private bus owners’ associations across southern and western Odisha have called a 24-hour bandh beginning 6 pm on Monday in protest against the proposed second phase plying of LAccMI buses from block to district headquarters.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, general secretary of Jeypore private bus owners’ association Narendra Mohanty said several LAccMI buses, under phase one, are running from panchayat to block headquarters in the tribal areas which is already affecting the livelihood source of the private bus operators and other staff.

“Now the decision to run the LAccMI buses from block to district headquarters has brought more uncertainty. We urge the government to reconsider its decision and revoke the proposal for our welfare,” Mohanty said adding, all private buses will be off roads for 24 hours across the district from 6 pm on Monday to Tuesday evening as a mark of protest.

A similar decision was taken by the private bus owners association of Kalahandi district. Convenor of western and southern Odisha private bus owners’ association, Pravin Khamari said LAccMI buses were initially meant to run between panchayats and block headquarters but now the government has decided to extend the services between block and district headquarters. “Due to this decision, private bus owners are incurring severe losses and the service is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

Khamari further informed that this would be a symbolic protest and the agitation would be intensified if no positive response is received from the government. Notably, private bus owners’ associations of 14 districts in southern and western Odisha have joined the protest.