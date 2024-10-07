Orissa HC directs CMC to ensure safe Ravana Podi utsav in Cuttack

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Saturday directed the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) to ensure smooth celebration of Ravana Podi Utsav at Gadgadia Ghat on the banks of Mahanadi river by taking required measures for making the area suitable for the event on the day of Dussehra on October 13.

Barabati Sarba Dharma Sanskrutika Parishad, a city-based cultural organisation, had filed a petition before the special bench for PILs on civic problems in Cuttack city seeking intervention for improvement of the venue area at Gadgadia Ghat where Ravana Podi is being held for the past 34 years.

When the petition was taken up on Saturday, Parishad’s counsel Sujata Jena complained that the area is full of potholes and there is need for levelling, cleaning up and other civic works to make it suitable for holding the event.

While disposing of the petition, the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh said it is the duty of the authorities to see that religious ceremonies are celebrated without hindrance. Since there is likelihood of huge gathering to witness the event, the Commissionerate of Police shall take suitable measures to ensure the safety of the people, take care of traffic and vehicle parking management.