40-year-old gets lifer for killing wife

KEONJHAR: District and sessions judge, Keonjhar Ashok Kumar Panda on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to a 40-year-old man for murdering his wife in 2021.

Dillip Bentkar, convicted by the court, was also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000. In default of payment, he will undergo an additional jail term of one month.

The incident occured on January 6, 2021, when Dillip killed his wife in a fit of rage, by hitting her head with a brick at Sahi Puja Mandap following which, an FIR was lodged by the deceased’s brother at Sadar police station.

After examination of 11 witnesses, three eyewitnesses and police investigation, the judge pronounced the sentence. The court also directed the district legal services authority (DLSA) to provide financial assistance to the three children who have lost their mother.

Public prosecutor Pradeep Kumar Das conducted the case on behalf of the government.