Odisha horror: Man blown to pieces in air compressor blast

BHUBANESWAR: A person was killed and two others suffered injuries after an air compressor exploded in a tyre repair shop at Dadhimachhagadia within Sadar police limits in Khurda on Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased as Naba Kishore Barad (50) of Kadalibari. Barad was running the tyre repair shop near Pandit Dhaba alongside NH-16. The mishap took place between 7.45 am and 8 am.

Sources said the explosion was so powerful that Barad’s body parts were found strewn all over the spot. Condition of the two injured persons, who are drivers, is stable.

Khurda SP Sagarika Nath said it is believed the incident occurred when Barad was carrying out tyre resoling work. “The explosion could have taken place due malfunctioning of the air compressor’s valve. An investigation has been launched to ascertain the details.”

Police suspect the air compressor was possibly not maintained properly. “It is likely that the equipment was not checked periodically to ensure if it was fulfilling various parameters like the pressure balance or if there was any jam inside the machine,” said police sources.

The cops are verifying the source from where the air compressor was supplied to Barad and whether there was any agreement to carry out maintenance of the equipment. A case has been registered in this connection.