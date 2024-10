BHUBANESWAR: The ‘katni chhatni’ woes of farmers in Odisha are likely to be over soon. After announcing to provide the highest support price of Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy from the procurement season beginning in November, the state government is all set to take the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to ensure that the farmers are not harassed over the fair average quality (FAQ).

Sources said the Cooperation department will soon equip the mandis with an AI-based automated foodgrains analyser for assessing various parameters of grains, including paddy. AI assessment will facilitate grain quality checking by eliminating seller and buyer risks.

The notorious practice of ‘katni-chhatni’ (price reduction based on grain quality assessment) through an alleged nexus between the rice millers and supply officials has been a bane for the farmers across the state. Mandis force them to deduct four to six kg from one quintal of paddy on the plea of husk, straw, discoloured grains and moisture content.

While grading is necessary for determining appropriate quality which results in better price realisation by farmers, officials said, the illegal practice of deducting paddy on the pretext of maintaining FAQ will not be tolerated anymore.