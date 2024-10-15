Orissa HC directs ASI to issue fresh eviction notices to squatters at Khandagiri caves

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to issue fresh notices to the unauthorized occupants in and around cave numbers 8, 9, and 11 at Khandagiri.

The directions came after it was revealed that notices were last issued 23 years ago, with no follow-up action taken to date. The court was hearing a petition by the Shree Khandagiri Udaygiri Digambara Jain Sidha Khetra, a Cuttack-based organization. The petition sought intervention against unauthorized encroachment at the protected site of the ancient Jain monument on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

The ASI’s Bhubaneswar Circle had issued notices to one Krushna Chandra Mohanty, instructing him to remove unauthorized structures from the protected area within 15 days on October 23, 2003. Despite this, no action followed over the years, and Mohanty has since passed away. The Collector of Khurda submitted that if a fresh notice is issued under Section 19(2) of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, by the ASI to the unauthorized occupants, he shall take steps in accordance with the law to remove such encroachments.