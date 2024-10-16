Chaos at Cuttack bus terminal as waiting room becomes dining area

CUTTACK: The alleged lack of enforcement at the newly-constructed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) has turned its waiting room into a dining hall with nearby restaurants and hotels serving meals to passengers here.

Inaugurated in September 16, 2023, the bus terminal is being managed by the Cuttack Development Authority (CDA). The waiting room at the state-of-the-art bus terminal has the capacity to accommodate at least 50 to 60 passengers. It also has facilities like a washroom, ceiling fan, drinking water and television for the passengers.

A police outpost is located near the bus terminal and the CDA has also mobilised private security guards to check illegal and unauthorised activities besides for maintenance of law and order at the facility.