Drones and laser lights to add to Balijatra glitz this year

CUTTACK: For the first time this year, drones will light up the sky over Balijatra grounds to showcase the fair’s rich history and cultural significance.

The Cuttack administration on Wednesday decided to add this and several other features aligning with the theme of Odia Asmita (pride) to Balijatra festival-2024 which will be organised from November 15 to 22.

As per the decisions taken during the preparatory meeting held here on the day, 300 drones will be part of a spectacular show to highlight the significance of Balijatra. The drone show will form a historical timeline, displaying key dates and events of Balijatra. This apart, LED lights will illuminate the iconic images from the early years of the fair with retro-themed soundtrack, said Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.

A show with laser lights harmoniously dancing across the surface of Mahanadi river will also be organised this year. A five-minute musical fireworks show using advanced pyrotechnology synchronised with music will create an immersive experience for visitors.

The Cuttack in Cuttack enclosure will showcase Odia pride through Odia cinema. It will show Cuttack’s role in the evolution of Odia cinema, highlighting key milestones, films, directors and actors that have shaped the industry with interactive screens, audio-visuals and digital timelines.