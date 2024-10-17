Drones and laser lights to add to Balijatra glitz this year

CUTTACK: For the first time this year, drones will light up the sky over Balijatra grounds to showcase the fair’s rich history and cultural significance.
The Cuttack administration on Wednesday decided to add this and several other features aligning with the theme of Odia Asmita (pride) to Balijatra festival-2024 which will be organised from November 15 to 22.
As per the decisions taken during the preparatory meeting held here on the day, 300 drones will be part of a spectacular show to highlight the significance of Balijatra. The drone show will form a historical timeline, displaying key dates and events of Balijatra. This apart, LED lights will illuminate the iconic images from the early years of the fair with retro-themed soundtrack, said Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde.
A show with laser lights harmoniously dancing across the surface of Mahanadi river will also be organised this year. A five-minute musical fireworks show using advanced pyrotechnology synchronised with music will create an immersive experience for visitors.
The Cuttack in Cuttack enclosure will showcase Odia pride through Odia cinema. It will show Cuttack’s role in the evolution of Odia cinema, highlighting key milestones, films, directors and actors that have shaped the industry with interactive screens, audio-visuals and digital timelines.
“There will be a theatrical exhibition to provide ample scope for small open air amphitheatre depicting Odia cinema. For book lovers, there will be a mega book exhibition at Balijatra this year. All installations and designs must align with the theme of Odia Asmita, focusing on representing the pride and uniqueness of Odia culture,” said Shinde.
Apart from several other companies and organisations, the Indian Navy for the first time has given consent for sponsoring the Balijatra festival. Beside creating awareness for recruitment in Indian Navy, several other naval activities will be exhibited at the fairground.
As part of the cultural extravaganza, 10 to 15 leading Odia singers, Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Nigam and Suresh Wadekar will perform during the event. Apart from a Sufi concert, dance forms of different districts of Odisha and other states will be staged.
Like every year, a national-level Pallishree Mela will be organised by ORMAS in collaboration with the Mission Shakti department, KVIC, KVIB, NABARD and other departments. It will have 500 stalls.
Balijatra festival will be observed strictly in adherence to NGT guidelines. The fair will be organised on six acre of upper Balijatra ground and 25 acre of lower Balijatra ground, informed the collector.
Registration for booking of around 1,100 plots has commenced from October 15 and will continue till October 25. The process of auction will start from October 29 with minimum bidding price of `50 per sq ft. Registration of makeshift vendors will be carried out on November 13 and 14. These vendors will have to pay `1,000 for setting up their makeshift stalls.