Locals oppose coal mine project in Odisha's Chhendipada

ANGUL: Hundreds of people affected by the upcoming Baitarani West coal mine at Chhendipada staged a protest in front of the collectorate here demanding cancellation of the project.

The project, by Gujarat Mineral Development Cooperation is likely to affect several villages. Authorities have so far conducted a public hearing for obtaining environmental clearance for the project.

The agitators came in a procession from Hemsurpara and marched through Angul town before reaching the collectorate where veteran leader Prafulla Samantray, Sasmita Behera of Chhendipada Surakhya Mancha and Jagadananda Pradhan, convenor of Talcher-Angul Banchao Andolan addressed them.

The leaders said there is no justification in setting up a coal mining project in Chhendipada which is infamous for being one of the most polluted areas of the country. They apprehended the upcoming project will deprive thousands of people of their livelihood.

Samantray called upon people to remain united and not allow any coal mine in Chhendipada owing to degradation of environment and abnormal rise in temperature in the region. Pradhan spoke on the need to scrap the proposed coal mine project as it would cause large-scale displacement and pollute the environment. “The mining will be carried out for 30 years. Where will the affected people go after the mining is over?” he asked.