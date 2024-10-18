Odisha: Former Kendrapara MP Pravat Kumar Samantaray passes away

KENDRAPARA: Former MP and trade union leader Pravat Kumar Samantaray died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. He was 74.

Born in Sasinipada village in Kendrapara district on April 22, 1950, Pravat is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. He was a Janata Dal member of the Rajya Sabha from 1990 to 1996 and was also elected to Lok Sabha in 1998. He was re-elected to the lower House in 1999 for a second term from Kendrapara as a BJD candidate.

Pravat started his political career as a protege of former chief minister and legendary statesman Biju Patnaik in the 1970s. He was also a student leader in Kendrapara college in the 1960s and was elected president of Kendrapara college students’ union in 1967.

Pravat was also the president of Indian National Port and Dock Workers’ Federation and worked tirelessly for the rights of the port and dock workers. “His death comes as a shock. The workers have lost a rare champion of their causes,” said Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera.

“Pravat Kumar Samantaray had carved out a niche for himself in the trade union movement due to his deep understanding of the problems of workers. As a leader, he left an indelible mark through his excellent work. He was simple, honest and calm,” said Sashi Bhusan Behera, former minister and ex-MLA of Kendrapara.

Former union minister Srikant Jena, former minister Bijay Mohapatra, former president of Kendrapara district lawyers’ association Saroj Raj Singh and Rajnagar MLA Dhrub Sahoo condoled the death of the ex-MP. Pravat’s body was consigned to flames at Swargadwar in Puri after his eldest son Shreyam Samantaray lit the funeral pyre on the day.

CM condoles death

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi condoled the death of the former Kendrapara MP. Samantaray always worked for the welfare of people. “He raised issues of people in the Parliament efficiently. Samantaray had endeared himself to the residents of Kendrapara and Odisha by taking up several works for their welfare,” he said. Deputy chief minister KV Singhdeo said he was saddened by the death of Samantaray. He said the former MP’s death has created an irreparable void in state politics. Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik said Samantaray’s contribution to development of Kendrapara and Odisha will always be remembered. State unit president of BJP Manmohan Samal also condoled Samantaray’s death.