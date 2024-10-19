Complaint against actor for post targeting Owaisi, Rahul

BHUBANESWAR : The state unit of the National Student Union of India (NSUI) on Friday lodged a complaint against Ollywood actor Buddhaditya at the Capital Police station here for his social media post stating that the next target of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi should be AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The NSUI has demanded action against the actor for supporting a ‘terrorist’ and inciting violence through his post.

In a post in Facebook which he later deleted, the actor wrote, “Germany had the Gestapo… Israel has the Mossad.. US .. has the CIA… Now India Has Lawrence Bishnoi.. Next in the list shld be Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi.”

Buddhaditya, however, said that the Congressmen have misunderstood him. “I had only posted about the rumours doing the rounds on various social media platforms on Owaisi and Rahul Gandhi as his next possible targets. I only mentioned that Bishnoi is being compared to ‘Gestapo‘, a secret police in Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany, and Mossad of Israel,” he said.

Stating that he had no intention to incite violence or set any target for the gangster, the actor said he is ready to apologise. He has also deleted the post. President of the state unit NSUI Udit Pradhan said that the complaint will not be withdrawn.