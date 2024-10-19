New gargle formulation developed by SOA set for commercial production

BHUBANESWAR : An economic and innovative formulation developed by researchers at SOA University here is set for commercial production. The redispersible mucoadhesive extended release gargle formulation offers long-term effect.

The formulation has been developed by a team of researchers headed by Prof Goutam Rath of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences (SPS). The university had earlier signed a technology licensing agreement with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for commercial production.

Explaining the formulation, Prof Rath said gargle medicines presently being prescribed for throat infections have limited impact for about 15 to 30 minutes and require multiple use to alleviate discomfort.

“But the new formulation based on nanofiber-based technology offers a long-term effect of about four hours upon a single use. It would not only reduce the doses but also improve the drug efficacy. This is for the first time that a formulation developed by researchers in Odisha is set for commercial production,” he said.

The technology transfer agreement of the product ‘Re-Dispersible Mucoadhesive Gargle Composition’ was signed by NRDC and director of Gujarat-based Suyaash Pharmaceuticals Raju Sharadchandra Shah here on Friday in the presence of SOA vice-chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda.

Shah said nanofibers have the potential to deliver significant benefits to patients worldwide. “This technology could revolutionise treatment by raising the highest dose that might be given in a single administration while lowering the possibility of drug resistance,” he said. SOA has already transferred three potential pharmaceutical technologies developed at SPS to NRDC which is known for facilitating transfer of innovative technologies developed by individuals, colleges, universities and industries for large-scale production and marketing.