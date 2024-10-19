Vegetable prices skyrocket as Kartik month begins, blame it on polls

BHUBANESWAR : As the holy month of Kartik - when most households in Odisha shun non-vegetarian food - sets in, the sky high prices of vegetables are bringing unbearable pain to the people.

With almost all vegetables going far beyond the reach of the common man, there is an unlikely culprit behind the scheme of things - the 2024 Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Along with the extreme weather from intense summer heat to a very active monsoon, rise in farming costs and other allied factors, the market is heaping equal blame on the elections for the dire situation.

According to market and farm experts, the timing of the elections this year and the intensity with which it was held have taken a toll on the farming activities. A sizeable section of the vegetable farmers delayed cropping due to their active involvement in the elections. And when they ventured to start their crop exercise, the continuous rains throughout the monsoon season did their share of damage.

Secretary of the Vegetable Traders’ Association in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-1 market, Kabiraj Swain said the elections during the cropping season kept many vegetable farmers away from their fields. “The production of vegetables this year is significantly low. As many farmers were otherwise busy in election campaign or other poll-related work in their villages during the elected season, vegetable farming was deferred.

Whatever little they planted later on after the elections was hit by the extreme heat and rains subsequently,” Swain said. Locally, a large variety of vegetables are grown in Angul, Athagarh, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Balangir, Koraput, Gajapati and Puri. At present ironically, potato which gave pain pangs just a month or so back is the only affordable vegetable in the market.