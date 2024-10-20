Former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida passes away in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: Former MLA of Kendrapara Utkal Keshari Parida died at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar on Saturday . He was 63 and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.

Born in Badasalar village in Kendrapara district, Parida started his political career as a protege of former chief minister of Odisha Biju Patnaik. But later he joined the Orissa Gana Parisada formed by Bijay Mohapatra in 2002.

Parida was elected MLA from Kendrapara as an Orissa Gana Parisada candidate in 2004. Later, he joined the Biju Janata Dal and worked as the advisor of Chilika Development Authority (CDA) in 2019. Parida was also a students’ leader in the 1980s and had been elected president of Salipur college students’ union in 1983. He was also the chairman of Derabish block from 1990 to 1995.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow over the death of Parida. Taking to his X handle, he wrote, “I’m deeply saddened to hear about the passing of former Kendrapara MLA Utkal Keshari Parida. My heartfelt condolences go out to his bereaved family during this difficult time. May Lord Jagannath provide them strength and solace.”

“Utkal Keshari Parida contributed significantly to the development of Kendrapara and its nearby areas,” said BJD leader Rabi Samal.

Kendrapara MLA Ganeswar Behera, former union minister Srikant Jena, former minister Bijay Mohapatra and others too condoled the death of Parida.