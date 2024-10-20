Hockey India League franchise Gonasika unveils team Logo in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The Visakhapatnam-based Hockey India League (HIL) franchise Gonasika on Saturday launched its men’s team logo here. The team has four Odisha players Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Birendra Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey and Anmol Ekka.

The revamped HIL 2024-25 features eight men’s teams and six women’s teams, marking the first standalone women’s league in the country.

While unveiling the Gonasika team logo, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “The HIL is back with a lot of excitement. It is the biggest platform for young Indian hockey players to play and learn from many international hockey stars.”

Tirkey said, Odisha has a strong hockey culture. The state is also one of the most favourite destinations for international events. “This year’s HIL auction saw many Odisha-based corporate houses coming forward to own a men’s or women’s team. This shows the importance of hockey here,” he said.

Tarini Prasad Mohanty, the owner of Gonasika team, said, “I was keen to have a team for my state Odisha, but it was not possible this time. However, four Odisha players are in our team. After three years, we will again put our efforts to have team for Odisha.”