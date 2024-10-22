Cyclone: Vegetable price soars in Odisha markets as consumers resort to panic buying

BHUBANESWAR: The price of vegetables including potato and onion has increased in Odisha markets as consumers resorted to panic buying amid IMD's prediction of a cyclone hitting the Odisha coast, traders said on Tuesday.

At Chhatra Bazaar in Cuttack, the price of potato has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 50 per kg on Tuesday.

The price of onion has also increased to Rs 60 per kg from Rs 40 in the market, which is one of the largest vegetable markets in Odisha.

Tomato is being sold for Rs 80 to 100 in the local markets in Bhubaneswar, traders said.

The price of other vegetables like beans, brinjal, ladyfinger, cauliflower has also increased by Rs 10 to 20 per kilogramme.

There was a huge rush in the vegetable markets as consumers wanted to store sufficient amounts of vegetables especially potato and onion in view of the cyclone, which is expected to hit Odisha coast by October 25.

"We don't know how the market will be after the cyclone hits the state. If the supply chain is disrupted, it may lead to further increase in the price. So, I bought a sufficient amount of potato and onion for my family," said Nibedita Behera, a housewife from Cuttack.

Local vendors have attributed the price hike to scarcity of potato-laden trucks and the anticipation of further disruptions if the cyclone makes landfall.