Bay of Bengal is the cradle for cyclones, Odisha pasture

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha braces for yet another cyclone, the spotlight is back on the factors that make the Bay of Bengal a breeding ground for intense tropical systems.

The state has recorded around 400 cyclonic events, including depression, cyclonic storms and severe cyclonic storms between 1890 and 2024, of which 293 were depressions and 107 cyclones impacting the economy and ecology.

The Bay of Bengal region is notorious for being one of the most cyclone-prone areas in the world. The frequent occurrence of cyclones can be attributed to the geographical location of the sea, tropical climate and warmer sea surface temperatures, experts said.

Associate professor in the School of Earth, Ocean and Climate Sciences at IIT-Bhubaneswar Sandeep Pattnaik said the initial disturbances are more in the Bay of Bengal region because it is adjacent to the North West Pacific.

“The cyclonic circulations (remnants of typhoons) formed in the North West Pacific cross over to Bay of Bengal where the conducive conditions help the systems amplify further. Cyclones in the region are more common during the pre and post-monsoon seasons due to the changing weather systems and pressure zones that create favourable conditions for intensification,” he said.