Paddy, millet farmers on toes in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The approaching cyclone has put paddy and millet farmers of Jagatsinghpur district in a spot of bother.

Fearing the worst, many farmers of Naugaon block have started to harvest their half-ripe paddy crops while those who cultivated millet in Biridi are apprehending heavy losses.

Sources said paddy has been cultivated over 85,000 hectare (ha) of land in Jagatsinghpur with around 80 per cent of the crops currently in the panicle growth stage. Only 20 per cent of the crop, which consists of short-duration paddy, is half-ripe.

Farmers said paddy crops in the panicle growth stage are expected to be severely affected due to the storm winds. Besides, heavy winds will cause the standing crops to fall, and waterlogging in the fields will further damage them.

A farmer of Naugaon’s Sikhar village Niranjan Swain said, “I have cultivated short-duration paddy on one acre of land. I am now forced to harvest it at half-ripe stage because the storm winds and heavy rainfall will destroy it.”

Similarly, millet crops including jawar and bajra have been cultivated over around 120 ha in Biridi block under the Odisha Millet Mission. Around 200 farmers have cultivated millet crops but they now fear heavy losses due to the impending cyclone.

A farmer of Biridi said, “Millet crops, unlike paddy, do not require much water. Last year’s millet crops in Biridi were damaged due to excess rain. The threat of cyclone Dana has added to the worries of millet farmers in the area.”

Chief district agriculture officer Biswajeet Panda said, “The department has issued advisories to our field staff to remain prepared for the cyclone. We have advised farmers to harvest short-duration paddy and store it in safe places to prevent damage. Additionally, measures have been suggested to prevent waterlogging in paddy and millet fields.”