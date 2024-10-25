Enclosure ready in Similipal for big cat relocation from Maharashtra

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the translocation of two female tigers from Maharashtra, the Forest department has readied a soft-release enclosure in Similipal where the big cats will be kept under observation before being let out to the reserve.

A senior official of the STR said the enclosure has been created in the core area within Similipal south division. The big cats to be brought from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra will be kept in the enclosure for observation for at least one to two weeks before their release in STR.

The Forest department has already sent a six-member team comprising officials and frontline staff to Nawegaon-Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) in Maharashtra for training to support and assist STR authorities in carrying out the supplementation programme. The team is currently undergoing training on radio-collar tracking and other aspects of big cat relocation which will help them observe the movement of the translocated tigers in their enclosure after they are brought to Similipal.

Meanwhile, sources said the department has dispatched another special team comprising forest officials and veterinary experts along with a transportation vehicle and cage to TATR for relocation of the two tigers from Maharashtra.

“The tigers will be captured through a joint operation of the forest officials from the two states and brought to Odisha in the special transportation vehicle via road. The teams will remain stationed there till the translocation of at least one tiger is completed,” the officer said.

The special team is being accompanied by a rapid response team which will help in capturing the big cats and escort them during their relocation to Similipal.