Unavailability of PDS kerosene sends Cuttack’s rural poor to black market

CUTTACK: Staring at massive power outages under the impact of the approaching cyclone, the rural poor in most of the blocks in Cuttack are being forced to buy the essential household fuel kerosene from the black market due to its unavailability through the public distribution system (PDS).

Sources said as several parts of the district are getting intermittent power supply due to rains induced by cyclone Dana, there has been a sudden surge in demand for kerosene among the poor households. But due to unavailability of PDS kerosene, they are forced to buy it from the black market at nearly double the price.

Some rural ration card holders alleged that PDS dealers in their respective areas have stopped providing kerosene for more than a year.

“After visiting several stores, I found kerosene in a grocery shop. The shopkeeper charged Rs 130 for one litre of kerosene when the PDS price is Rs 68 to Rs 70 per litre. On being asked about the excess price, the shopkeeper told me that he was purchasing kerosene from PDS dealers at Rs 100 per litre and the rest Rs 30 was his profit,” said Rasananda Mallik, a resident of Bantala Matha Sahi under Mahanga block.

District civil supplies officer Bibhu Prasanna Acharya said there were more than 15 PDS kerosene sub-wholesalers in Cuttack. However, except three to four sub-wholesalers, the rest are neither turning up to renew their licence nor lifting their quota for the last one year. This is because the use of kerosene has greatly declined due to electrification, he said.

“Considering the demand of people, some sub-wholesalers have been instructed to lift kerosene and supply it to PDS dealers of Nischintakoili, Mahanga, Niali, Kantapada blocks and areas under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC). They will start lifting PDS kerosene from Friday. PDS dealers of the four blocks and CMC areas have been instructed to provide half a litre of kerosene to each ration card holding family in every three months,” Acharya added.

However, the ration card holders were not convinced. “The PDS kerosene will not be available in the time of need as it will take at least four to five days to reach the dealer points. Instead of serving the purpose, the PDS kerosene will be black-marketed,” they rued.